Sunshine, Near-Zero Rain Chance Through Memorial Day

by Ben Lang

Sunshine returned to the central and south Alabama sky Friday. Humidity was lower, and a west-northwest breeze contributed to a pleasantly warm day. Friday evening and overnight look nice too, and quite cool for this time of year. Lows fall into the upper 50s to low 60s as the sky becomes clear. Temperatures rebound quickly Saturday, with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and a mostly sunny sky throughout the day.

Saturday night lows fall back into the low to mid 60s with a generally clear sky. Winds turn back to the southeast Sunday. If the northwest Florida sea-breeze moves far enough inland, a stray shower, or at least an increase in cloud-cover appears possible during the afternoon across far south Alabama. However, a mostly sunny sky with highs near 90° appears like a more likely scenario Sunday.

A stray shower or storm may form Memorial Day afternoon, but the chance looks rather low. Otherwise, Monday looks like a partly cloudy and hot day with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances gradually rise next week, and our weather pattern looks fairly summer-like as June begins next Wednesday. Next Tuesday and Wednesday feature a slightly better chance for daytime showers or storms than Monday. However, coverage remains isolated.

Otherwise, next Tuesday and Wednesday feature plenty of heat and humidity, with a daytime mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures peak in the low 90s both days. Daytime rain chances trend a touch higher next Thursday, and again Friday. In fact, models hint that another cold front may enter Alabama late next week. However, we are definitely in time of year where fronts typically stall across the southeast, and provide no heat or humidity relief.

As of Friday afternoon, models show the front could move to the north gulf coastline, which may result in lower rain chances and some sunshine next weekend. Ultimately, time will tell, and of course, we will continue to update our forecast throughout next week. In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine and mainly dry weather throughout the long holiday weekend.