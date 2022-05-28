Near Perfect Weather for Memorial Day Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

SATURDAY: This Saturday has featured very comfortable temperatures, dry air, and no rain in sight! There have been some fair weather clouds in the sky, but the area is still seeing a blanket of sunshine overall. Temperatures have been in the low to mid 80s across the area, with a very light breeze.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Tonight will feature mostly clear skies, but the big story is much cooler evening temperatures. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low 60s, so definitely a big difference from what we’ve been experiencing!

SUNDAY MORNING: The start of Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, with maybe a couple of passing clouds early. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s in the morning time.

SUNDAY: Sunday will feature slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances remain fairly low, but model data is indicating that a couple of isolated showers could be possible in parts of south Alabama. Not everybody will see rain tomorrow, and these rain showers will not be long lasting.

THE WEEK AHEAD: The upcoming week looks very quiet weather wise. Memorial Day will see highs near 90°, with a very slim chance for isolated showers throughout the day. These will not impact everybody, and they should not ruin any Memorial Day plans. Temperatures hover in the low 90s through mid-week, with mostly sunny skies through at least Thursday. Spotty showers and storms are possible Thursday, but that will be our greatest chance of rain during the week.