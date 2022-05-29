5-Year-Old Killed, Four Others Injured in Opelika Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police are investigating a wreck that left a five-year-old dead and four others — including two other children — hurt.

Police say the crash happened at about 8:42 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Westpoint Parkway and involved three vehicles.

The five-year-old was a passenger in one of the vehicles. Police say the child appeared to be in cardiac arrest. Medics began life-saving measures while taking the child to East Alabama Medical Center where the child died less than two hours later.

Police say two other victims, a 34-year-old woman and a 10-year-old child, were taken by ambulance, and a 46-year-old woman by helicopter, to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Georgia.

In addition, a 9-year-old child was flown by helicopter to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham for treatment.

Police are still investigating what happened. If you have any information, call the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.