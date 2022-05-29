Alabama Loses to Florida 11-6, Eliminated from SEC Baseball Tournament

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Crimson Tide has been eliminated from the SEC Baseball Tournament and must wait to find out whether it will make the cut for the NCAA Tournament.

Wyatt Langford hit a lead-off home runs for No. 7 seed Florida in the first and second innings and the Gators never trailed in the 11-6 win over Alabama.

Florida (38-21) plays No. 2 seed Texas A&M — which beat the Gators and Alabama — in the semifinals.

Langford walked to lead off the sixth inning, advanced to second on a single by Sterlin Thompson and scored when BT Riopelle grounded into a 1-6-3 double play to give Florida a 7-6 lead.

Florida’s Nick Ficarrotta (4-0) struck out six while allowing five hits and two walks over 6 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. Caden Rose went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored for Alabama (31-27).

The NCAA will make its tournament picks on Monday.

