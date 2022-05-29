Quiet End To The Weekend, Memorial Day Looks Great

by Riley Blackwell

SUNDAY: Temperatures have hovered in the mid to upper 80s for our Sunday, with a blanket of sunshine across the region. However, a warm front is lifting northward somewhat, and that is bringing some light cloud cover into the area.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Tonight we will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 60s. We will not be as cool as last night, when we saw low 60s and upper 50s for lows!

MEMORIAL DAY MORNING: Clouds will be passing through to start our Memorial Day, with temps in the mid to upper 60s. Some light fog could form in the morning, so use caution on the roads!

MEMORIAL DAY: Memorial Day is shaping up to be fantastic, weather-wise! As the warm front lifts northward, the chance for a couple of isolated showers does exist in the afternoon, however that chance remains very low. If any storm were to form, it will be very quick hitting, with heavy rain and lightning being the threats. Temperatures will hover around 90°, and sunshine will be out for the majority of the day.

WEEK AHEAD: Past Memorial Day, temperatures will start to trend upward slightly, with several days in the low 90s. The chance for isolated showers is a bit higher come Tuesday, but not everybody will see rain. Wednesday remains calm, but things start to change some Thursday. A weak cold front will be sweeping into the region, and that will bring us a slight chance for rain and storms Thursday night/Friday. However, we will dry out for the weekend, and sunshine will return!