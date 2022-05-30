by Shane Butler



The unofficial start to summer is underway and our weather definitely has the look and feel of it. We expect this to become a familiar pattern going forward. Each day will reveal lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions. Scattered showers and storms are possible each afternoon. This will be the setup through midweek. A frontal boundary makes a run at us Thursday into Friday. We will see showers and storms ahead and along the boundary. A new surge of drier air spills into the area behind the front. This will set the stage for another mostly sunny and dry weekend. In the mean time, it’s summer-like with temps hovering that 90 degree mark.