Ending May Hot, Humid With Some Showers, Storms

by Ben Lang

Some call Memorial Day the “unofficial start to summer” and Monday’s forecast certainly looks summer-like. Humidity crept up on Sunday, which led to locally dense fog formation across far south Alabama Monday morning. Elsewhere, the sky was quite sunny after sunrise. The sky ultimately becomes partly cloudy across central and south Alabama Monday afternoon. A couple stray showers appear possible, but most locations remain dry. Temperatures peak near 90°.

Monday night becomes mostly clear, warm, and humid with lows in the upper 60s. Some fog formation appears possible again, especially south. Tuesday look hot with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 90s. The chance for an afternoon shower or storm looks a touch higher than Memorial Day. However, most locations miss out on a cooling shower or storm. Wednesday’s weather looks very similar to Tuesday’s.

Daytime rain chances look a touch higher Thursday and Friday. Models hint that another front arrives in Alabama late this week. While unlikely to deliver a meaningful cool-down or drop in humidity, the front may temporarily slide to our south this weekend. That leads to very slim chances for rain both days. Afternoon temperatures still warm into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.