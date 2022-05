Georgiana Hank Williams Music Festival Preview

by Carrington Cole

There is a big music festival happening in a local town that draws in large crowds each year.

The 43rd annual Hank Williams Music Festival will be taking place this weekend, starting June 3rd and ending the night of June 4th.

Guests can enjoy local food, great music, and a little bit of history at the festival.

Tickets are available for purchase at the gate and you can find out more information on the festival website.