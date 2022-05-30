Photos: Prattville Memorial Day Observance

by Alabama News Network Staff

Memorial Day Ceremony in Prattville – May 30, 2022 – Alabama News Network

Memorial Day was remembered all throughout the area, including at a ceremony in Prattville.

The city of Prattville held its annual observance, which included a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the Autauga County Courthouse.

The program was co-sponsored by American Legion Post 122 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1349.

Prattville mayor Bill Gillespie reminded those gathered of the significance of honoring the nation’s fallen heroes.

Brandon Miller, who’s the public information officer with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, was the guest speaker, addressing the crowd on behalf of the fallen servicemen and women and speaking about those who returned but are still suffering traumatic experiences.

In addition, those listed as POW or MIA were remembered as they have yet to return home.