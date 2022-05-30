The Price Paid for Freedom Honored in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Selma and Dallas County remember the sacrifice — of the men and women who paid the ultimate price for freedom.

Memorial Day is a day that people in Selma and Dallas County — get out and enjoy the freedoms — that servicemen and women have fought and died — for the American people to have.

“You know, everybody has heroes. I mean either you got Superman or the comic books. You know little kids. Police officers are heroes to some. These are my heroes,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.

“If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here today.”

“Memorial Day is the time when you kind of like have a reflection on the people that gave they life for what we have as our freedom as of today,” said Ronald McConico.

People spend the holiday doing different things. And although they express the freedom they have differently — they all say they’re grateful for it.

“I pay my respect to ’em and much power and much love to those that went out and fought for our country to make this day possible for us,” said Charlie Longmire.

“Look at the communist countries. See they got to abide by whatever the government say,” said McConico.

“But see, we over here, we can almost do what we wanna do. Besides breaking the law.”

All gave some. But some gave all. And Memorial Day — is about acknowledging that sacrifice.

VFW Post 3016 and American Legion Post 20 hosted the annual Memorial Day ceremony.

A minute of silence was observed across the county at 3 o’clock — as part of the National Moment of Remembrance.