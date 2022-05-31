Auburn Montgomery’s historic softball season rewrote record books

by Adam Solomon

DENVER, Co. – The Auburn University at Montgomery softball team’s season came to a close on Saturday afternoon after dropping a heartbreaking 3-4 contest against top-seeded Texas-Tyler in an elimination game.

The Warhawks wrap up the 2022 season with 49 wins, the most since the 2016 season. AUM also recorded 23 home victories this season which ties the most in a single season that was set by the 2016 version of the Warhawks.

Kat Fallen’s historic season also came to a close on Saturday as she finished one of the greatest seasons by an individual in program history. The sophomore set the single-season RBI record with 59 and broke Olivia Aycock’s single-season hit record after recording 70 hits this season.

Against the Patriots, Avery Dickerson was called upon in the elimination showdown. Dickerson’s amazing tournament continued against UT Tyler as she threw the entire game and allowed two earned runs, five hits, and struck out four batters.

In the first inning, the Patriots were able to record the game’s first run. With two outs and a runner at first, the UT Tyler pitcher laced a double off the left-field wall to plate the game’s first run and gave UT Tyler an early 1-0 lead.

Both pitchers were dealing through the first five innings as neither offense was able to gain any sustained pressure. The Warhawks had no answer for Tatum Goff, and the Patriots had no answer for Dickerson.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Patriots were able to add an insurance run on a solo home run from Courtney Plocheck to give UT Tyler a 2-0 lead heading into the seventh inning.

The top of the seventh started with a lengthy at-bat from Shelby Newsome that resulted in a walk. After Fallen recorded her 70th hit of the season, Gia Martin drove in AUM’s first run on a fielder’s choice with runners on the corners.

With two outs in the inning and the Warhawks facing elimination, Molly Cobb hit one of the most dramatic home runs in school history. The junior smoked a ball over the right-centerfield fence to give the Warhawks a 3-2 lead.

The bottom of the seventh started the same way the top of the frame started, as the Patriots were able to draw a leadoff walk. After recording a popout and a groundout, UT Tyler managed to get runners on the corners with two outs in the inning.

The Patriots tied the game after a pitch got away from Dickerson and allowed the runner on first to advance to third base on the play. With two strikes to Shannon Klaus, she laced a ball to the AUM shortstop, who was unable to handle the ball resulting in a game-ending error.