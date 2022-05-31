Heat, Isolated Showers/Storms Close May, Open June

by Ben Lang

The final day of May looks similar to Memorial Day weather-wise. Temperatures around sunrise were in the 60s in many locations. However, afternoon temperatures rise to near or above 90° just about everywhere. Isolated showers or storms enter the fold this afternoon, curbing the heat in the few locations that see them. However, most locations remain rain-free today, with sunshine and some clouds to provide occasional shade.

The isolated downpours fizzle away Tuesday evening. The sky becomes mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday’s rain chance may be even lower than Tuesday’s. Otherwise, the weather looks similar with sunshine, some clouds, and high temperatures in the low 90s. Rain chances rise a bit Thursday and Friday. Models show a cold front pushing through Alabama late this week, but it probably won’t reduce heat or humidity much.

However, with the front likely located to our south this weekend, rain chances look very low Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon temperatures still warm into the low 90s. Overnight lows fall into the upper 60s. Each day features sunshine with some clouds in the mix. Rain chances rise a bit again early next week, but next Monday and Tuesday look far from washouts. Temperatures remain seasonably warm/hot with highs in the low 90s.