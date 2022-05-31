Inmate in Prison for Assault Escapes from Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate has escaped from a facility in Atmore.

ADOC says 31-year-old Corey Daniel Gable escaped from the Fountain Correctional Facility around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Gable was last seen wearing a burgundy polo shirt and blue khaki pants.

Gable is described as 5’9″, 160 lbs. and has brown eyes and black hair.

Gable was serving a 20 year prison sentence for assault after his conviction in August 2012.

If you have seen Corey Daniel Gable, you are urged to contact your local authorities immediately or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.