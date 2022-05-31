MCSO Investigating Robbery in Pike Road; Shots Fired

by Alabama News Network Staff

A manhunt is underway for a man suspected of robbing a business in Pike Road.

MCSO Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said a black male wearing a mask robbed the nearby Dollar General on Vaughn Road.

Sheriff Cunningham said a witness saw the man and attempted to follow him.

As the suspect fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood, the sheriff says gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and the witness, but no one was injured.

The suspect later entered a residence through the back door in the Lochshire neighborhood, while the homeowner escaped through the front door.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and several members of local law enforcement are on the scene on Faversham Court.

