Montgomery Police Investigate Fatal Hit-and-Run Monday Night

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a Montgomery man.

The incident happened Monday night just before 11:00 p.m. in the 500 block of West Fairview Avenue.

Officers responded to the area after receiving a report of a single-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Police say before officers arrived, the vehicle left the scene.

The pedestrian, now identified as 38-year-old Trenecia Harmon, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing and police are not able to release any further information at this time.