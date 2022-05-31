Montgomery Teen Identified in Weekend Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have identified the person killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Police say 15-year-old Cameron Pettiway, of Montgomery, was shot and killed in the area of Highland Avenue and Summitt Street early Sunday morning.

Officers and fire medics received the call just before 3:00 a.m. Once they arrived, they found Pettiway suffering from a gunshot wound. Pettiway was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information regarding suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.