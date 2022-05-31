MPD: Montgomery Man Killed in Overnight Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting overnight.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Manley Drive Monday night around midnight after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

Once officers and medics arrived, they found 30-year-old Jaterious Gantt, of Montgomery, with a gunshot would. Gantt was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.