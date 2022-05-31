New School Superintendent Chosen in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County Board of Education has chosen the next superintendent — who’ll lead the Dallas County school district.

The hire marks the first-time in recent memory — that the school board went outside of the district — to find a leader.

The school board selected — Mr. Anthony Sampson as superintendent.

Sampson is currently the Director of the Prevention and Support — at Baldwin County Schools. He has about 30 years experience in education. And he’s also a retired colonel with the U. S. Army Reserves.

“And hopefully he won’t come in making wholesale changes right off the bat,” school board member Bill Minor.

“Come in. Get a feel for what’s going on. And then make his changes. We feel like we’ve made the best choice. And we hope and pray for the best.”

The board is currently negotiating a three year contract with Sampson. His first day on the job — will be July 1st.

Sampson is replacing long-time superintendent Hattie Shelton — who is retiring. Her last day is June 30th.