4 Killed in Shooting at Tulsa Hospital; Shooter Dead

by Alabama News Network Staff

Police officials say four people have been killed in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus.

Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish confirmed the number of dead Wednesday in the latest of a wave of mass gun violence occurring across the country.

He also said the shooter was dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The motive for the attack was unclear.

St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building.

The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

