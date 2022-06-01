Depp awarded $10M, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

by Alabama News Network Staff

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) – A jury has awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. It vindicates his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.

But the jury also found in favor of Heard, who said she was defamed by a lawyer for Depp who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up their apartment to look worse for police.

Jury members decided Heard should receive $2 million. Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia over a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

