June Starts Hot, But Rain Chances Rise Late This Week

by Ben Lang

June began on a warm and humid but sunny start Wednesday morning. Morning low temperatures were in the upper 60s, but midday temperatures were well on their way to 90°. Heat Indices were already above 90° in many locations before noon. The afternoon looks hot and partly cloudy, with only a handful of brief showers or storms. Temperatures peak in the low 90s. Wednesday night looks mostly clear, warm, and humid with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Temperatures remain warm to hot, but rain chances rise late this week. A cold front approaches Alabama Thursday, leading to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms. In fact, storms may remain widely scattered during the early evening due to the proximity of the front. Much of the rain may come to an end overnight, even as the front pushes through our area.

The front could be located to our south Friday morning. However, isolated to widely scattered showers and storms remain in Friday afternoon’s forecast. It appears the best chance for rain may be across the southeast corner of the state, closer to the front. The widely scattered nature of showers and storms, and the location of the front may result in less heat Friday afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s for most.

The weekend begins on a mainly sunny and rain-free note Saturday. However, Saturday remains hot, with afternoon highs in the low 90s. Afternoon showers or storms quickly return to the forecast by Sunday afternoon. However, the coverage of rain may remain very limited Sunday. Otherwise, Sunday looks partly cloudy and hot with highs in the low 90s.

The rain chance looks a bit better next Monday, but falls next Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday’s rain does not appear widespread, but showers and storms could be a bit more widely scattered during the afternoon. Meanwhile, the coverage of showers and storms Tuesday looks isolated. Only stray showers or storms appear possible next Wednesday. Meanwhile, heat may increase, with afternoon highs close to the mid 90s next Wednesday.