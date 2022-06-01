Juvenile Arrested in Pike Road Robbery, Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile has been arrested in connection to Tuesday’s robbery turned shooting in Pike Road.

MCSO Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said the juvenile was arrested at a local hospital. The unidentified suspect in facing several felony charges.

Sheriff Cunningham said the suspect robbed the Dollar General on Vaughn Road Tuesday while wearing a mask.

Later, a witness saw the man and attempted to follow him.

As the suspect fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood, the sheriff says gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and the witness, but the witness was not injured.

The suspect later entered a residence through the back door in the Lochshire neighborhood, while the homeowner escaped through the front door.