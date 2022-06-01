Rain Chances Increasing Late Week

by Shane Butler



We remain under the influence of high pressure and that’s keeping our weather fairly quiet for now. The high pressure ridge will gradually give way to an approaching front Thursday into Friday. This boundary will increase the chance for showers and storms both days. Clouds and rain activity will help knock the heat off in spots. We’re still reaching the lower 90s Thursday but only managing mid to upper 80s Friday. The frontal boundary will push southward through the state Friday evening. We’re on the backside of the boundary over the weekend. This puts us into some drier air and that should provide some milder conditions for us both Saturday and Sunday. Temps will still reach the upper 80s and possibly lower 90s for highs. Moisture can’t be held off long this time of the year and its creeping back over us early next week. Once again, scattered showers and storms will develop in the late afternoon heating. We see then trend sticking around through the rest of that week.