Tallassee Mayor John Hammock Resigns Effective June 30

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tallassee mayor John Hammock has tendered his resignation with the city.

Mayor Hammock said effective June 30 at 4:00 p.m., he will no longer be the mayor of Tallassee.

While he didn’t elaborate on his plans or why he’s stepping down, Mayor Hammock said he feels that God is calling him to help with other municipalities, counties and businesses. He said he plans to move into the private sector working in economic development, community development and business development.

Hammock recently ran for Public Service Commission, Place 1, on May 24, but failed to make the runoff.

Hammock said it will now be up to the council to appoint his replacement.

Hammock has served as mayor of Tallassee for the past 6 years.