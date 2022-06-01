Warm and Mostly Sunny Days Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: To start the day, temperatures will be in the low 70s but there will be abundant sunshine. Some patchy fog could form in the morning, but will quickly dissipate after sunrise. The day will feature tons of sunshine, and temperatures will be warmer than average. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s across the area, with the potential for upper 90s farther south. The chance for spotty afternoon showers cannot be ruled out, but that chance remains low. The night will feature partly cloudy skies, with lows in the low 70s and upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Thursday will feature a similar story to Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine at least through the first part of the day with temperatures in the mid 90s, however, rain chances will increase some. A cold front will be moving through the area, and even though it will be somewhat weaker, it still brings a chance for isolated/scattered showers and storms. Temperatures on the back side of the front will not quite be heat relief, but it will temporarily knock us out of the 90s for a day or so.

WEEK AHEAD: The next several days feature very similar weather: temperatures in the low 90s, plenty of sunshine, along with the chance for some spotty afternoon showers. The cold front will drop us back into the upper 80s for a day or so, but we will be back in the 90s by the weekend.

HURRICANE SEASON: Today is the official first day of hurricane season, and so far, the tropics are relatively quiet. Hurricane Agatha made landfall in the southwestern parts of Mexico, and is currently over the Yucatan Peninsula. There is a fairly high chance of redevelopment in the Gulf over the next several days, and that would become Tropical Storm Alex. Impacts for our area will be slim to none.