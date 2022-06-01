YMCA Camp Grandview Full of Campers

by Carrington Cole

The start of summer means the start of summer camp. One summer camp that is already underway is the YMCA Camp Grandview in Millbrook.

The day camp is an action-packed outdoor experience held for children ages kindergarten to 8th grade. The campers can enjoy activities at the Camp Grandview water park, fishing pond, hiking trails, and archery range all led by qualified counselors.

Registration for the day camp now has a waiting list with over 500 campers already signed up for the summer.

Camp Grandview goes from now until August 5th.

YMCA Camp Chandler offers a day and overnight camp this summer that is still open for registration.