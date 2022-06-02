A Few Strong Storms Thursday, Slightly Less Hot Friday

by Ben Lang

Early Thursday morning was quite sunny across central and south Alabama. However, clouds increased through midday, with most locations partly cloudy by then. A handful of isolated showers formed among the clouds, mainly east of I-65 and north of I-85. Shower and storm coverage increases Thursday, especially during the late afternoon and early evening. Rain coverage Thursday certainly looks higher than recent days.

A few storms may become severe through the early evening, capable of wind gusts up to 60 mph. The storm prediction center places a marginal (level 1/5) risk across the northwest half or so of Alabama. That includes some of our northwestern communities. The enhanced shower and storm coverage results from an approaching cold front. The front likely pushes through our area overnight. However, it looks like most of the rain ends overnight.

Temperatures peak in the low to perhaps mid 90s for some Thursday afternoon. Thursday night lows range from the upper 60s to low 70s. Isolated to widely scattered showers or storms form by Friday afternoon. The storm prediction center also indicates a few of those storms may become strong. A marginal risk area includes far south Alabama Friday. The strongest storms could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph.

With the “cold” front located to our south Friday, temperatures remain slightly lower. However, some locations still approach 90° during the afternoon. Rain winds down Friday evening, and the sky becomes clear Friday night. Low temperatures fall into the mid 60s. The weekend begins mainly sunny and likely rain-free Saturday. Afternoon temperatures peak in the low 90s. Isolated showers or storms appear possible Sunday, with highs in the low 90s.

The rain chance could be a bit higher next Monday than Sunday. However, the rain chance falls Tuesday, and especially Wednesday. Meanwhile, temperatures remain hot, and trend even hotter around the middle of next week. Afternoon highs trend from the low 90s Monday and Tuesday into the mid 90s next Wednesday. The rain chance may slightly increase again late next week, curbing the heat somewhat.