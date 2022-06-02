HMMA Hosting Another Job Fair

by Carrington Cole

There are job opportunities open at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing in Alabama.

The automotive company is looking specifically for maintenance team members to join the Hyundai family. The position requires a minimum 2 year degree or 5 years of experience. Hyundai offers its employees world class benefits, competitive salaries, and the opportunity to accelerate your career in the automotive industry. They also offer a starting salary of $24 per hour with a 2-year wage progression.

“We’ll have a process where we’ll have to basically evaluate what their skill sets are before they go into the next step of the process but if they have that 2 year degree, if they have some maintenance experience that would imply to HMMA, we’d love to see them on Saturday starting at 9 am,” stated Robert Burns, Vice President at HMMA.

Applicants will need to bring their resume and photo ID to the job fair. It takes place Saturday June 4 starting at 9 am and ending at 1 pm. It will take place at the training center at the Hyundai plant.