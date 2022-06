Montgomery Police Investigate Thursday Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at about 4:45 p.m., MPD responded to a local hospital in reference to a subject shot.

At the hospital police made contact with an adult male victim who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

It was determined that the offense occurred in the 2200 block of West Woodley Square.

Police say there is no additional information available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.