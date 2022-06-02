More Storms Friday But Looking Drier Over The Weekend

by Shane Butler



High pressure continues to have a hold on our weather but that’s changing as a frontal boundary moves into the area Friday. The air mass ahead of the boundary will support scattered showers and storms through Friday afternoon. Some of the storms will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Where storms do occur the heat will back down a bit. We’re thinking mid 80s are more likely for highs Friday afternoon. We’re on the backside of the front over the upcoming weekend. Drier air spills into the area and that should make it feel a bit more comfortable. Abundant sunshine will still help warm the temps into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Moisture begins to return and we could see a few showers or storms Sunday into Monday. The outlook for next week is looking rather hot and humid once again. Some relief will come from those pop up afternoon showers but we only expect a few areas to see them.