New York Poised to Raise Age for Semi-automatic Rifles

by Alabama News Network Staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – New York’s legislature is poised to ban people under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle.

The change to state firearm laws is being pushed through less than three weeks after authorities say an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.

Formal debate on the measure was expected to begin Thursday afternoon.

New York already requires people to be 21 to possess a handgun.

Younger people would still be allowed to have other types of rifles and shotguns.

The bill would also require anyone buying a semiautomatic rifle to get a license.

