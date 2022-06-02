Some Heat Relief On The Way

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: We have another hot day in store today, with forecast temperatures in the low to mid 90s across the area. Plenty of sunshine will be around today, but rain chances will be higher today than previous days. First, isolated showers and storms will be possible ahead of the cold front, similar to the storms we see in summer afternoons. Then later in the evening, the cold front will be moving into our area, which will bring more widespread rain and storms. There is a severe threat to our northwest, but the front’s strength will wain as it approaches the region. This will just result in some loud storms as opposed to a severe weather threat. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW: The big story Friday will be cooler temperatures as a result of the cold front that moved through Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s across the area, but a chance for rain will still exist in the afternoon. These storms that form will more closely fit the structure of summer storms instead of the cold front’s storms.

WEEK AHEAD: Once the cold front moves through the area, temperatures will be slightly cooler through the weekend. Rain chances will also be decreasing some as we approach the weekend, but the chance for isolated showers and storms are still possible in the afternoon hours. The storm pattern will stay in place to start next week, and temperatures will begin to rise next week. There is a chance for mid to upper 90s for our temperatures by mid-week.