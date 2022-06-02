Two Auburn Teenagers Arrested on Felony Identity Theft Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

18 year old Tatiana Marie Miller and an unnamed 17 year old have been arrested on felony identify theft charges in Auburn.

On Jun. 01, 2022, Auburn Police arrested Tatiana Marie Miller, age 18, from Auburn, AL and a seventeen-year-old juvenile, from Auburn, AL on felony charges for Trafficking in Stolen Identities.

The arrest stem from Auburn Police receiving a report of fraudulent purchases from a business on May 23, 2022.

Tatiana Marie Miller and a seventeen-year-old juvenile were developed as suspects.

During the investigation, Auburn Police recovered evidence linking the suspects to fraudulently obtained identifying information used to commit the crimes.

Although the investigation is ongoing, both suspects were placed under arrest.

Miller was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $30,000 bond.

The seventeen-year-old was transported and held at the Lee County Youth Development Center.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at (334) 501-3141, the Police Tip Line at (334) 246-1391 or using the Submit a Tip feature on the Auburn Public Safety App.