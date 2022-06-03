A Little Drier Over The Weekend

by Shane Butler



We’re now on the backside of a frontal boundary. This will allow northerly winds to transport in a little drier air for a change. You may notice the difference during the morning hours over the weekend. Mainly sunny skies will still help warm temps into the upper 80s to lower 90s for afternoon highs. That’s still a bit hot but a little less humid.

We head into next week with moisture making more of a come back and that will lead to those afternoon pop up showers and storms. Not everyone sees them but they will be around each afternoon. The heat will be cranking up as temps manage mid 90s by Wednesday. Another frontal boundary will move into the deep south late week. This system will increase the chance for afternoon showers and storms Friday and Saturday.

Down in the tropics, we expect a potential tropical cyclone to produce very heavy rainfall over Central and Southern Florida tonight into Saturday. Tropical storm force winds are likely but flooding rains will be the biggest issue with this tropical system. Some area could receive over 10 inches of rainfall. The system is far enough south to not have any significant weather impacts along our gulf coast beaches. The main issue will be a high rip current risk throughout the weekend!