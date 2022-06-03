Less Hot, Sun/Cloud Mix With Some Showers Friday

by Ben Lang

Friday afternoon’s forecast looks a little different than recent days. Temperatures remain below the 90s for most locations, but still warm in the mid to upper 80s. A mix of sunshine and clouds fill the sky during the afternoon, though clouds may break apart in many locations with time. Some showers remain in the mix, though rain coverage may wane with time too.

At midday, an area of mainly light rain was located over west Alabama. It was moving east, and may bring rain to area closer to I-65 Friday afternoon. However, latest model guidance showers this rain breaking apart with time. Outside of this area of rain, isolated showers or storms may form, especially in southeast Alabama where the air remains warmer and a bit more unstable.

Rain comes to a close Friday evening, with a clearing sky Friday night. Lows settle in the mid to upper 60s. The weekend begins on a mainly sunny and rain-free note Saturday, but temperatures remain hot with highs in the low 90s. Isolated showers or storms appear possible Sunday, but many locations remain rain-free with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures reach the low 90s Sunday afternoon.

The rain chance could be a bit higher Monday afternoon, but showers and storms remain relatively isolated to widely scattered. Temperatures remain hot, with highs in the low 90s. Next Tuesday and Wednesday could be even hotter, with many locations potentially reaching the mid 90s. Rain coverage remain low both days with just isolated afternoon showers or storms. The heat may trend “down” again late next week, with highs still in the low 90s Thursday and Friday.