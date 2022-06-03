Strong Storms Possible Today, Quiet Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Temperatures will take a big hit today as a cold front will be moving through the area. Highs will only hover in the mid 80s, also aided by mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Some strong to severe storms are possible today, mainly in our southeastern counties. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail. Heavy rain could also fall at times, which could also cause localized flooding. Model data hints that the timing will be from noon until about 5pm for the greatest chance for storms.

WEEKEND WEATHER: The weekend is shaping up to be much calmer, with drier air and lower rain chances. Temperatures for Saturday will be nearing 90°, but the cold front today will be funneling in slightly drier air. Some isolated showers are possible in the afternoon, but the majority of the area will see sunshine for the majority of the day. Sunday will feature similar conditions to Saturday, but even lower rain chances. There may be some passing clouds both days, but there will still be plentiful sunshine for the weekend.

WEEK AHEAD: After a somewhat calm weekend, the upcoming week will feature summer-like weather. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s across the region, as well as the chance for afternoon showers and storms. Rain chances start to tick up near the end of the week, as a system will be moving to the Southeast.