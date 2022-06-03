The Office of Violence Prevention Hosts Events for Gun Violence Awareness Month

by Ja Nai Wright

The Office of Violence Prevention wants residents to wear orange in the month of June to help spread awareness about the rise in gun violence. June 3rd is National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The organization is also hosting Stop the Violence walks the first two Saturdays in the month of June. The first is June 4th where they will be meeting at Dalraida United Methodist Church at 10:30 am. The walk begins at 11am. The second walk is on June 11th and it will begin at the Sherwood apartment complex.