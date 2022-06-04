Hot Weekend With Hotter Days Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Saturday has so far featured very warm temperatures with plentiful sunshine. Temps have ranged from the low 80s to low 90s across the area, and rain showers are few to come by today. A dry line is moving through the area, which will give us slightly drier air for the evening. For this evening, mainly clear skies will exist, but there may be a few passing clouds. Lows across the region will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

TOMORROW: Model data indicates that widespread cloud cover will be around for Sunday morning. Temperatures will already be starting to warm up by sunrise, and low to mid 70s can be expected across the area. Throughout the early parts of the day, clouds will be filtering in and out of the area, before clearing some by the afternoon. However, there is a chance for showers and storms mainly in the afternoon, in which these storms will stay mainly isolated to widely scattered. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

WEEK AHEAD: While rain chances remain low through the week, temperatures will be on the rise. Technically, summer does not “begin” until June 22nd, but temperatures will feel like summer has definitely arrived. Mid 90s are definitely possible through the week, with the potential for upper 90s existing. Of course the chance for afternoon showers and storms exists, but those chances remain low this week. However, Friday and Saturday, rain chances start to rise as it appears a cold front will be moving into the area, which will also bring some heat relief to the area.