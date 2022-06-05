Summer Heat This Week

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: It has been a relatively warm day across the area, with most of the area reaching the low 90s. However, that heat did not last for long in some places, as scattered showers and storms developed across the area and brought minimal heat relief. For the evening, clouds will be moving in and out of the area, leaving us with a partly cloudy evening. Lows will be around 70°.

MONTGOMERY CLIMATE REPORT FOR 6/5/2022: HIGH – 91° LOW – 70° AVERAGE – 90°/67° RECORD – 103° (1985)

TOMORROW: To start the week, most of the area will be under sunshine in the morning with temperatures in the low 70s. We will have a calm start to Monday, but the chance for some afternoon showers and storms is possible. A few of these storms could be stronger, with heavy rain and frequent lightning being the main threats. Highs will be in the low 90s across the area, with a little more humidity.

WEEK AHEAD: Temperatures were hot this weekend, but still average! However, that story will not continue into the week. Several days this week have the potential to reach the mid to even UPPER 90s, along with a chance for stronger afternoon showers and storms. But, there is a chance for some heat relief come the end of the week! Model data is showing the chance for several days of heavy rain at times Thursday and Friday, ahead of a cold front that will bring even more rain for next Saturday. We will jump from the mid 90s down to the mid 80s after the arrival of the front.