Early June Heat, Humidity, And Daily Rain Chances

by Ben Lang

Monday morning began very sunny across central and south Alabama. Morning lows ranged from the mid to upper 60s in most locations. By midday, clouds mixed with sunshine above many locations. Temperatures rebounded well into the 80s. The afternoon looks even warmer, with highs in the low 90s. The sky remains partly cloudy outside of isolated afternoon showers and storms. Some storms may linger into the early evening, but fizzle away overnight.

The sky remains partly cloudy Monday night, though some low clouds or even fog may develop by early Tuesday morning, especially across far south Alabama. The rest of the day looks partly cloudy and hot with highs potentially in the mid 90s for many. Isolated showers or storms appear possible during the afternoon, but many locations remain dry. Wednesday’s weather looks similar, with a partly cloudy sky, high temperatures in the mid 90s, and isolated showers or storms.

Rain chances increase late this week, especially Friday. Models show a front arriving in Alabama, leading to at least scattered showers and storms. Plus, models also show the front moving to our south this weekend. By early June, fronts pushing south of Alabama becomes a rarity. Usually, they stall and fizzle away, or lift back north as warm fronts. For now, it looks like the front passage results in a little less heat, and drier weather for the weekend.

The heat may back down a bit due to the higher rain chances, with highs in the low 90s Thursday and Friday. However, we can’t rule out isolated daytime showers or storms either Saturday or Sunday. Although, they look more miss-than-hit. Afternoon temperatures peak in the low 90s each day, with a partly cloudy sky. Our forecast looks similar early next week, with highs in the low 90s, sunshine, some clouds, and a low rain chance Monday.