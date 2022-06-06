Georgiana Woman Killed in Butler County Wreck

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Georgiana woman has been killed in a one-car wreck in Butler County.

State troopers say 56-year-old Frances Marie Smith was driving a car that left the roadway, hit an embankment and overturned. The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, on Alabama Highway 10, about 13 miles west of Greenville.

State troopers say Smith was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers are still examining what caused her to crash.