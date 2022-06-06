Prattville Woman Killed in Autauga County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Prattville woman has been killed in a one-car crash.

State troopers say 55-year-old Brenda Barefield was driving on U.S. Highway 82 about four miles west of Prattville when her small SUV crossed the centerline, veered off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The wreck happened at about 10:55 Monday morning, June 6.

She was taken to Prattville Baptist Hospital where she died.

State troopers are still investigating what led to the crash.