The 43rd Annual Hank Williams Music Festival

by Carrington Cole

The town of Georgiana celebrated the 43rd annual Hank Williams Music Festival over the weekend.

The festival is in honor of the legendary country singer and Georgiana native Hank Williams who left a lasting mark in country music.

The festival is the only attraction that helps bring in large tourism to the small town. All proceeds for the festival will go toward maintaining the Hank Williams Museum.

The festival happens every year on the first Saturday in June and next year will be a big celebration since Hank Williams would have been 100 years old.