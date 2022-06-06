The Heat Is On This Week!

by Shane Butler



The heat is on with temps easily climbing into the 90s for afternoon highs this week. The daytime heating will lead to isolated showers or storms. The rain activity will help knock the heat off in spots. Later in the week, a frontal boundary makes a run at the state. We expect this boundary to enhance the risk for showers and storms Friday afternoon into Saturday. Some storms could even be strong maybe severe. The main threat would be damaging winds. We’re on the backside of the front Saturday afternoon. High pressure builds over us and we’re trending sunny and drier Sunday into early next week. Temps drop back in the upper 80s for highs Saturday and Sunday but we’re right back in the 90s early next week.