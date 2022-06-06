‘Thrifty Tuesdays’ are Back at the Montgomery Zoo

by Carrington Cole

You won’t need to break the bank this summer visiting the Montgomery Zoo. You can save money on the zoo’s Thrifty Tuesdays.

Every Tuesday afternoon this June and July, guests can receive half off regular price admission. Tickets must be purchased in person on Tuesdays between noon to 4 pm.

The Montgomery Zoo Marketing and PR Manager Gabrielle Jansen stated that the zoo started the summer discounts 2 summers ago and are still continuing for this summer.

“We just decided to do it because we just wanted to treat families again,” stated Jansen. “Give to people who come out in the afternoons, than in the mornings, just a treat since they’re sweating it out here and they’re looking from the beautiful middle eastern bongos to the cheetahs to the lions.”

You can get your price discount starting June 7th until the last Tuesday in July, with the exception of June 14th being military appreciation day.