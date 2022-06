by Alabama News Network Staff

Two people have been hurt after a U.S. Army helicopter from Ft. Rucker crashed in Dale County.

Officials from Ft. Rucker say the helicopter was an AH-64 Apache. It crashed in the Marley Mill community near Dale County Road 108 and West County Road 36 Monday afternoon.

Both people in the helicopter were flown to a hospital for treatment.

They are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.