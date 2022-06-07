Auburn Professor on Leave Following Child Porn Arrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn University said it has placed a teacher on administrative leave following his arrest on child pornography charges.

Amarjit Mishra, an assistant professor in the veterinary school, was arrested last week and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, records show. A complaint filed in Lee County District Court accused him of having obscene material showing someone younger than 17.

Mishra, 42, isn’t on campus and will remain on leave while the university reviews what happened, the school said in a statement.

An attorney for Mishra, Andrew Cooper, declined comment.

Judge Steven Speakman scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 27.

