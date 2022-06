Bestselling Author Katy Milkman Joins David Lamb to Discuss How to Change

The Science of Getting from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be

by David Lamb

Award winning Wharton Professor Katy Milkman has devoted her career to the study of behavioral change. Her latest book is called, How to Change: The Science of Getting from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be. Milkman recently joined David Lamb to discuss what the science says about how to make change stand the test of time.