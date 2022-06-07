Hot, Humid, All Week; Higher Late-Week Rain Chance

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was partly cloudy with plenty of humidity. Temperatures warmed to near 90° by midday. Afternoon temperatures get even hotter, with highs in the mid 90s possible in some locations. Elsewhere, temperatures peak in the low 90s, but the heat index could easily be in the mid 90s. The sky remains partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon. Isolated showers or storms appear possible through the early evening, but most remain rain-free.

Storms fizzle away Tuesday night, and the sky remains partly cloudy. Wednesday’s weather looks similar to Tuesday, with a partly cloudy sky and isolated afternoon showers or storms. Temperatures may be a touch hotter on average, with many locations just getting into the mid 90s. The rain chance looks a bit higher Thursday, as showers and storms a bit more widely scattered during the afternoon and early evening.

However, temperatures still reach the low to mid 90s Thursday afternoon. Friday features the best rain chance this weekend, with a scattered coverage of storms as a front approaches Alabama. Models still show the front pushing south of our area this weekend. Rain may remain isolated to widely scattered Saturday, but Sunday looks mainly dry. Significant heat relief looks unlikely from the front, with highs in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

The heat stays on early next week, with high temperatures at least in the low 90s both Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, the rain chance remains low both days. However, coverage of daytime showers and storms may increase for the rest of next week.