Hot, Humid, Some Storms Daily

by Ryan Stinnett

Little change in the day to day forecast this time of year; the days feature a mix of sun and clouds and are featuring afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Lots of heat and humidity provides plenty of instability that will fuel mostly afternoon and evening pop-up showers and storms. These are totally random, developing mostly between 2PM-10PM on a daily basis, and unfortunately it is near impossible to identify the placement and timing of the afternoon storms in advance…you just have to watch radar trends. Also, these storms can pack a punch and often produce intense tropical downpours, frequent lightning, hail, and gusty winds, and on occasion may require a severe thunderstorm warning. Rain chances this time of year are typically in the 20-30% range.

IN THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Alex moved by Bermuda yesterday and has dissipated. For the rest of the Atlantic Basin, all is quiet, with no tropical cyclone development expected through the weekend.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Showers and storms become numerous Saturday as an upper trough approaches and weak surface front approaches the region. It won’t rain all day, but the radar will be active, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. The sky will be occasionally cloudy with a high in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday looks like a drier day with a good supply of sunshine and only isolated showers around. The high Sunday will around 90°.

NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge is forecast to strengthen, with potential for highs in the mid 90s by the middle of next week. Some risk of scattered storms during the afternoon and evening hours, but much of the week for now looks dry.

Have an amazing Tuesday!!!

Ryan